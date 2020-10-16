1/1
Gloria Twamley
March 16, 1940 - October 09, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we share the passing of Gloria Twamley. She was predeceased by her loving husband Wayne & parents Jean & Jack Berkeley. A large part of Victoria’s community through many clubs & hobbies, Gloria was a true light in this world. She leaves behind a legacy of love & laughter in her daughter Sandi; son-in-law Andy; & granddaughters Tasha, Torrie, Tegan, & Avril. A friend to all she met, Gloria is remembered for her kindness, humour, & loyalty by many friends, family, & fur babies. Condolences can be shared at: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved