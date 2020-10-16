It is with great sadness we share the passing of Gloria Twamley. She was predeceased by her loving husband Wayne & parents Jean & Jack Berkeley. A large part of Victoria’s community through many clubs & hobbies, Gloria was a true light in this world. She leaves behind a legacy of love & laughter in her daughter Sandi; son-in-law Andy; & granddaughters Tasha, Torrie, Tegan, & Avril. A friend to all she met, Gloria is remembered for her kindness, humour, & loyalty by many friends, family, & fur babies. Condolences can be shared at: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries