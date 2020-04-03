It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Gordon Hansen, announce his sudden passing. Gordie was a highly respected school teacher and coach in Victoria elementary and junior high schools. He taught in Sinclair Mills and Kamloops before coming to Victoria where he taught for over 30 years. In retirement he enjoyed wonderful travels with his wife Shirley. He also loved puttering in his garden and cheering his grandchildren on in their various sports. He was a kind and gentle man with a playful sense of humour and a bright smile. He will be missed by many.
Gordie is survived by his wife Shirley, his children David (Lucy) and Karen, his step children Jonathan (Cheryl), Allyson (Randy) and Tannie (Jeff), his grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, Adam (Iona), Tanner, Dawson, Brandi, Travis (Naomi), Samantha and Sabrina, his niece Marie, and family in Denmark. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, BCSPCA, or charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020