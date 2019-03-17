Gordon C. Gouldie

In Memoriam
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon C. Gouldie.

GOULDIE, Gordon C. 1925 - 2015 In Memory There is always a face before me A voice I would love to hear A smile I will always remember Of a husband I loved so dear Deep in my heart lies a picture More precious than silver or gold It's a picture of my dear husband Whose memory will never grow old. Love him and miss him so much, Hilda.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.