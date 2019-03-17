GOULDIE, Gordon C. 1925 - 2015 In Memory There is always a face before me A voice I would love to hear A smile I will always remember Of a husband I loved so dear Deep in my heart lies a picture More precious than silver or gold It's a picture of my dear husband Whose memory will never grow old. Love him and miss him so much, Hilda.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019