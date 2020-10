“To love someone is to show to them their beauty,their worth and their importance.” - Jean Vanier"Absent in body, present with the Lord"Gordon Corns was deeply devotedto his faith and his family.He had a special place in his heart foreach of his grandchildren.As a teacher, he was always learning.As a friend, he was always giving.As a leader, he was always serving.In life there were few things better thana good stroll, a great bookand a fine melody.There were no words left unspoken, leavingonly peace and love in his wake.A celebration of Gordon's life will be live-streamed at 4:00pm pst on October 17th at bcchurch.ca/corns If desired donations can be made to Power to Be at www.powertobe.ca