“To love someone is to show to them their beauty,
their worth and their importance.” - Jean Vanier
"Absent in body, present with the Lord"
Gordon Corns was deeply devoted
to his faith and his family.
He had a special place in his heart for
each of his grandchildren.
As a teacher, he was always learning.
As a friend, he was always giving.
As a leader, he was always serving.
In life there were few things better than
a good stroll, a great book
and a fine melody.
There were no words left unspoken, leaving
only peace and love in his wake.
A celebration of Gordon's life will be live-streamed at 4:00pm pst on October 17th at bcchurch.ca/corns
If desired donations can be made to Power to Be at www.powertobe.ca