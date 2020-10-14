1/1
Gordon Corns
July 31, 1930 - September 27, 2020
“To love someone is to show to them their beauty,

their worth and their importance.” - Jean Vanier

"Absent in body, present with the Lord"

Gordon Corns was deeply devoted

to his faith and his family.

He had a special place in his heart for

each of his grandchildren.

As a teacher, he was always learning.

As a friend, he was always giving.

As a leader, he was always serving.

In life there were few things better than

a good stroll, a great book

and a fine melody.

There were no words left unspoken, leaving

only peace and love in his wake.

A celebration of Gordon's life will be live-streamed at 4:00pm pst on October 17th at bcchurch.ca/corns

If desired donations can be made to Power to Be at www.powertobe.ca

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
