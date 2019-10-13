COX, Gordon Edward M.D. January 31, 1931 - August 13, 2019 Gordon passed away peacefully at his home in Edmonton, Alberta leaving to mourn: his wife of 67 years, Ruth; four children, Sylvia, Madelaine, Peter and William; and grandchildren. Recently predeceased by his brother Albert Cox, M.D., Member, Order of Canada, Gordon is also deeply mourned by Al's wife, Margaret Cox, M.D. with whom Gordon graduated medical school, and by his dear brother, Richard. Gordon studied medicine at the University of British Columbia and had a thriving practice as a family physician and surgeon for 33 years in Victoria, B.C. He is remembered for providing compassionate care to his patients, many of whom had newly immigrated to Canada. In his later years, Gordon and Ruth moved to Edmonton, a city they enjoyed, to be with family. Gordon is remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother, whose humour in the face of life's challenges never failed. He will be deeply missed. Donations: Alberta Cross Cancer Institute, Edmonton Alberta.





