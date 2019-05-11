MABER, Gordon G. (Gordie) April 22, 1940 - April 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a struggle with many health problems. He enjoyed travelling and camping and made many special friendships along the way. He volunteered with Lions Club and many members were like his second family. He leaves daughters Shelly (Glenn), Debbie (Duffy), grandchildren Nick, Crystal, Michael, Gordy, Douglas, Brittany and 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Stan, (Lana), Ron (Lorraine) nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his wife Vivian, he also leaves her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all who helped Dad. Celebration of Life to be held at Shawnigan Lake Legion Hall, May 19, 2019 @ 1 - 4pm, 1625 Shawnigan Lake - Mill Bay Road. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019