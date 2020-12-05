LEE, Gordon Gock On Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born in Victoria, B.C. on June 30, 1942. Predeceased by his parents Fun and Rosie. Survived by his loving wife Jossie. Lovingly remembered by son Alexander, daughter Christine, stepson John, sisters Rhoda (Peter, predeceased 2017) and Melanie (Kin), mother-in-law Adelfa, sisters-in-law Rose (Greg) and Malou (Jun), nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, and extended family and friends. Special thanks to his supportive family and friends. Extended thanks to the first responders and healthcare teams at the Royal Jubilee Hospital involved over the years, and more recently, the BC Cancer Agency, Island Health Home and Community, and Victoria Hospice teams. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation https://www.victoriahf.ca/
