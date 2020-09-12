Gordie passed peacefully with his wife Pauline by his side. Predeceased by parents Harold and Olive, survived by sons Michael (Cathy) Ferguson and Ken (Laura) Ferguson, grandchild Megan; siblings Ross (Mary) Ferguson, Lynda (Brian) Halliwell, and Robert Ferguson; several nieces and nephews. Remembered by Pauline's children Michael (Cheryle) Ackroyd, Ian (Teresa) Ackroyd and Angela (Kelly) Owens, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Born at Rock Bay on northern Vancouver Island, Gordie moved with his family to Victoria at an early age. Trained as a welder, he worked at Yarrows, Victoria Shipyards and Dockyard, where many still recall his craftsmanship and knowledge. Gordie's resourcefulness, discipline and deep devotion to God saw him through many hardships; he was an avid collector of firearms and memorabilia, history, building, and metalwork, and had a story for every item in his workshop.



Family memorial was held August 28. Condolences may be left with Sands Funeral Chapel.



