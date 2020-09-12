1/1
Gordon H.J. FERGUSON
November 22, 1936 - August 23, 2020
Gordie passed peacefully with his wife Pauline by his side. Predeceased by parents Harold and Olive, survived by sons Michael (Cathy) Ferguson and Ken (Laura) Ferguson, grandchild Megan; siblings Ross (Mary) Ferguson, Lynda (Brian) Halliwell, and Robert Ferguson; several nieces and nephews. Remembered by Pauline's children Michael (Cheryle) Ackroyd, Ian (Teresa) Ackroyd and Angela (Kelly) Owens, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Born at Rock Bay on northern Vancouver Island, Gordie moved with his family to Victoria at an early age. Trained as a welder, he worked at Yarrows, Victoria Shipyards and Dockyard, where many still recall his craftsmanship and knowledge. Gordie's resourcefulness, discipline and deep devotion to God saw him through many hardships; he was an avid collector of firearms and memorabilia, history, building, and metalwork, and had a story for every item in his workshop.

Family memorial was held August 28. Condolences may be left with Sands Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
