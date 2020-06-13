Gordon Howard

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Stanley Howard May 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Gordon was predeceased by his loving wife Bonnie and survived by his children Brent and Jenny (Brad), grandchildren Caitlin, Lucas and Sophie, and great grandchild Sienna.
Gordon was born in North Battleford, SK. At the age of ten, Gordon’s family moved from Saskatchewan to Vancouver. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy from 1948 - 1953 - during which he served heroically aboard HMCS Athabaskan in the Korean War from 1950 - 1951.
Gordon met his wife Bonnie on a blind date set up by her cousin. They were later married on Oct. 28, 1961 in Victoria, BC. Several years later they adopted Brent and Jenny. Gordon and Bonnie shared a love of travel enjoying visits to many parts of the world including Spain, Italy, England, and Switzerland. They also created lots of memories spending time with friends and family at Lake Cowichan, Palm Springs and sailing out on the boat.
One of Gordon's passions was being on the water. Whether it was diving, power boating or sailing. He had several boats throughout his life including a Bayliner powerboat, a Newport Sailboat, and a Beneteau racing sailboat. Anyone who went racing with Gordon will fondly remember him being referred to as Bingo, Bango, Bongo!
During Gordon's life his many careers included working on a tugboat, working at the Vancouver Airport, repairing the Port Mann Bridge underwater, sales at Hickman Tye Hardware, and running several businesses including a dive shop, candy wholesale business, and finally owning Kwik Sales batteries before he retired.
In Gordon's later years he proudly spent time as a member of the Korean Veterans Association Unit 27. Here he honoured the service and sacrifice of those that fought in the Korean war and commemorated with his fellow Korean veterans.
Our family sends heartfelt thanks to those who lovingly helped us with Gordon’s care. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Gordon’s memory, to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at a time when we can safely gather together.
Gordon was born in North Battleford, SK. At the age of ten, Gordon’s family moved from Saskatchewan to Vancouver. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy from 1948 - 1953 - during which he served heroically aboard HMCS Athabaskan in the Korean War from 1950 - 1951.
Gordon met his wife Bonnie on a blind date set up by her cousin. They were later married on Oct. 28, 1961 in Victoria, BC. Several years later they adopted Brent and Jenny. Gordon and Bonnie shared a love of travel enjoying visits to many parts of the world including Spain, Italy, England, and Switzerland. They also created lots of memories spending time with friends and family at Lake Cowichan, Palm Springs and sailing out on the boat.
One of Gordon's passions was being on the water. Whether it was diving, power boating or sailing. He had several boats throughout his life including a Bayliner powerboat, a Newport Sailboat, and a Beneteau racing sailboat. Anyone who went racing with Gordon will fondly remember him being referred to as Bingo, Bango, Bongo!
During Gordon's life his many careers included working on a tugboat, working at the Vancouver Airport, repairing the Port Mann Bridge underwater, sales at Hickman Tye Hardware, and running several businesses including a dive shop, candy wholesale business, and finally owning Kwik Sales batteries before he retired.
In Gordon's later years he proudly spent time as a member of the Korean Veterans Association Unit 27. Here he honoured the service and sacrifice of those that fought in the Korean war and commemorated with his fellow Korean veterans.
Our family sends heartfelt thanks to those who lovingly helped us with Gordon’s care. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Gordon’s memory, to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at a time when we can safely gather together.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.