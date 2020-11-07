HINDLE, Gordon James November 25, 1940 - October 25, 2020 Gordon passed away peacefully at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents James and Linda Hindle and his older sister Joan Mellor. Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Hanne, of nearly 39 years, and his two sons from his first marriage, Jeremy (Mary) and Adam, as well as his sister, Norma Bonnett, and nephews, Simon Bonnett, and David Mellor (Yvonne) in Staffordshire, England and cousin, Andrew Fawkes (Jane) in Hampshire, England. Gordon was much loved and respected on both sides of the Atlantic and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Gordon was born in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, and after graduating from Burton-on-Trent Grammar School he worked at the Grammar School in the Physics and Biology department as a Laboratory Technician for four years. From 1964 to 1968 Gordon attended the City of Coventry College of Art where he passed the City and Guilds of London Institute Final Examination with Credit in Technical Illustration. In September 1968 Gordon immigrated to Canada together with his first wife, Susan. He had been hired by The United Aircraft Company of Canada Ltd. in Montreal on a two year contract as one of ten illustrators in the Publications Department. The contract was extended, but in April 1972 Gordon resigned because of the worsening social and political situation in Quebec and the unpleasant climate. Gordon, his first wife and their two infant sons, headed west to British Columbia to start a new life in the Vancouver area. In March 1973 Gordon started working as a 'Contract Illustrator' at Lockheed Petroleum Services Ltd. in New Westminster which in the early 1980's became CanOcean Engineering after it was taken over by the Nova Corporation in Calgary. Two months later Gordon accepted their offer of full time employment and became the sole illustrator on the staff, working for the Marketing Department. After nine years of marriage Gordon and his first wife divorced, and in December 1981 he travelled to Denmark to get married to Hanne, his second wife, who then immigrated to Canada to be with her new husband. In 1986 Gordon left CanOcean Engineering as the company was re-structuring and Gordon's services became redundant. He decided to do freelance work as a Technical Illustrator and Gordon Hindle & Associates was established. Gordon worked as a freelance Illustrator out of his home on Marine Drive in South Surrey until the work dried up due to competition from the computer. By then he had reached retirement age. One of Gordon's main clients was Conair Aviation Ltd. in Abbotsford. Flying light aircraft has been Gordon's passion throughout his whole life. The fascination with aeroplanes started when he was a little lad in England trying to reach up and grab the planes flying low over his parent's house during WWII. In 1965 he made and flew under a man-lifting kite and in 1967 he learned to fly in a 'Tiger Moth' in England. In the early 1960's he attended the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Fly-in Convention in Rockford, Illinois which was later moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The first year Gordon attended he was one of three attendees from overseas. In 1970 he became the winning pilot in the first Quebec Provincial air rally. In 1976 Gordon started the construction of his Rutan Vari-Eze (C-GRDN), a fast two-seat touring aeroplane of composite construction, which he built in the basement of his house in Tsawwassen. The plane flew for the first time in the summer of 1984 ready for the Abbotsford Airshow. Gordon had the honour of winning the award for the best homebuilt aircraft at that year's Fly-in in Arlington, Washington. Late in life Gordon was able to realize another dream of his, namely to own an AutoGyro which he flew from Quebec to Victoria with his instructor who trained him en route. Unfortunately later he had an accident during take-off from Victoria Airport and the AutoGyro was then transported back to Quebec, repaired and sold. Gordon was known for being a perfectionist and extremely meticulous as well as for his vast knowledge of aviation and for his British sense of humour. Needless to say, Gordon read a lot about aviation, but he was also interested in topics such as UFO's, Aliens and Crop Circles. Photography was also an interest of his which he found useful during his working career. In addition, Gordon loved to listen to classical music and was very knowledgeable in that field. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are once again permitted. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Gordon's memory to the B.C. Aviation Museum, 1910 Norseman Road, North Saanich, B.C., V8L 5V5. Telephone 250-655-3300. Memories and condolences may be made at: www.dignitymemorial.com