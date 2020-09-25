1/1
Gordon James SMITH
July 02, 1927 - September 22, 2020
Smitty passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Dawn he is survived by his sons David (Christine) and Patrick (Lori) and grandsons Daniel and Keenan. Dad lived a long life that began during the Depression years in Prince Rupert. As an adventurous soul he joined the Royal Canadian Navy near the end of WWII as a teenager. He would retire from the RCN 25 years later with the rank of Chief Petty Officer 1st Class. He would see active duty during the Korean War and participated in a variety of peacekeeping missions over the years receiving numerous medals and citations. His young boys were very active and although dad didn't consider himself an athlete he encouraged and supported their participation in hockey, soccer and baseball. Many enjoyable weekends were spent driving around BC to the many tournaments and games. Dad completed his federal service with Canada Post and fully retired in 1990. In his later years he enjoyed his daily swimming routine and completing his regiment of crossword puzzles, always done in pen. The last years were difficult for dad but he never complained about his situation and was glad to remain in his own house until his last days. The family would like to thank Dr. Janicki, Dr. Benninger, the Esquimalt Health Care Nurses and the RJH Nursing staff for their compassion and professionalism during this time. No service by request.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
