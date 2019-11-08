Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon John BARRETT. View Sign Obituary

On Sunday Nov 3, 2019, Gordon passed away in Lions Gate Hospital.



Gordon was born Nov 7, 1927 in Victoria, B.C. to John and Adele (Snow) Barrett. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1945 and began his banking career in 1946. Gordon opened the TD Bank branch at Town and Country Mall in Victoria (1961) , transferred to 3rd & Seymour branch in Kamloops (1964), and Burrard and Robson Vancouver branch in 1972 (to 1987).



He was a Freemason for over 52 years and was a member of the Shriners Oriental Band.



Predeceased by his brother Leonard and his wife, Erica, he leaves a son Ron (Dara), daughter Noni (Doug), four grandchildren Dawn (Dave), Nathan (Shannon), Ryan, and Emily; and seven great-grandchildren Breanne, Abbigail, Carter, Kaitlyn, Griff, Chett, and Dusty.



A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Anglican Church in the Sutherland building at 630 E. 19th St., North Vancouver, B.C. November 16th, 2019 at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army, United Gospel Mission, or the Cancer Society.

