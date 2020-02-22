Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Keith Dimock. View Sign Obituary

DIMOCK, Dr. Gordon Keith On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Dr. Gordon Keith Dimock, aged 88, passed away peacefully in the care of Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gord was the youngest of three children, born on December 5, 1931 in Windsor, Nova Scotia, to Dr. Karl Keith and Louise (McKeen) Dimock. Gord (Gordie) was predeceased by his sister Jean Gwendolyn Fuller, brother John Shubael Dimock, wives Patricia (McAvity) and Judith Ellen (McLean), as well as his son, Karl David McLean Dimock. Gord attended Acadia University, his beloved alma mater, and went on to medical school at Dalhousie University to become a general practitioner. Gord was a beloved family doctor throughout his career with practices in Black's Harbour, New Brunswick, Stettler, Alberta and Sooke, BC. He had an attentive and kind bedside manner and took a genuine interest in each and every one of his patients. His gentlemanly manner extended well beyond his professional role towards all of those around him. Gord had a passion for sports of all kinds. In his youth, he played hockey, curled and golfed and as he aged was the consummate armchair sports fan. His infectious enthusiasm often resulted in exuberant outbursts of joy or dismay. Gord enjoyed life's pleasures - good food, music, and sharing laughs brought him and others so much joy. In retirement, Gord and Judy enjoyed travelling throughout the world, often generously including extended family in their adventures. After Judy's passing, Gord settled in Victoria at the Victorian and Parkwood Place Retirement Homes. Gord's armchair recliner was well worn and the TV remained tuned to the latest sporting event. Gord is survived by his children; Danny (Bev), Cathy (Dave), (Tammi), and Andrew (Patrick), grandchildren; Ryan, Kyle, Jessica, Conor, Gord, Cole, Jacob, Emery, Sam, and Hailey, great-grandchild; Nikko as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved his family deeply and never ceased to pray for their happiness and well being. He will be dearly missed. Condolences may be offered to the family at







