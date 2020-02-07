Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon "Gord" Lindquist. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Services Ltd. 1101 Ryan Road Courtenay , BC V9N3R6 (250)-334-0707 Obituary

LINDQUIST, Gordon "Gord" April 14, 1925 - January 25, 2020 Gord passed away peacefully on January 25th at the Comox Valley Hospital in his 95th year. Born in Victoria, the Lindquist family were pioneers in Gordon Head. Predeceased by father Gordon, mother Esther (Holliday), sister Iris (Vye) and infant daughter Marcia. Gord leaves his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Ells), brother-in-law Gordon Ells (Anne), cousins Joan MacLeod and Nancy and Dick Poirier, children: Greg (Andrea), Paul and Susan Harrison (Vince), grandchildren: Chris (Lexi), Alex, Jennifer (Jesse) and Griffin, great-grandchildren: Ariana, Nixon, Sawyer and Bria, and many nieces and nephews, whom he admired and spoke proudly of. Gord had a long career with CN/CP Telecommunications as an Automatic Plant Technician and manager. He serviced telecommunications equipment throughout remote, and seldom travelled areas on Vancouver Island in his trusty VW Beetle. On retirement, Gord and Dorothy spent many happy years camping and travelling in their motorhome making lifelong friends along the way. Gord's love of camping, boating, fishing, gardening and outdoors has been passed onto his family! Many thanks to Dr. Neufeld for his attentive care and kindness. Thank you to 3rd floor nurses, the many years of kindness from the Medical Daycare nurses and staff at Classic Life. R.I.P. "Bubbles" There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020

