Captain Gordon Robert Moul, born October 31, 1931, to Minnie Maria & A.J.(Jack) Moul in Vancouver, died peacefully on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Gordon came from a large family and was raised and educated in Port Alberni. Gordon had a long career in aviation spanning over 40 years, starting at Sproat Lake and finishing on the DC10 with Canadian Airlines. He was heavily involved with the pilot's association CALPA. He also bought and developed TeePee Trailer Park and Trout Farm at Cultus Lake and Torwoodlee Farm in Sardis, retiring to Qualicum Beach in 1991.



Gordon was given the Citation for Bravery by Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014.



Gordon & Sybil married in 2000 and have had a very happy 20 years together, and are dearly loved by all of their blended family.

