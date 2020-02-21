Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Reid Hutcheson. View Sign Obituary

HUTCHESON, Gordon Reid Born March 26, 1935 Deceased February 15, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gordon Hutcheson. He courageously fought his battle with cancer, passing three short months after his beloved wife of 58 years, Yvonne, on February 15th. Gordon became a chartered accountant in Scotland in 1960 before moving to Victoria via a short time in Colombia. He ultimately opened his own accounting firm, Hutcheson and Co and was elected a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants of BC. Gordon was a dedicated community member, serving on the Oak Bay Centennial committee (organizing the Oak Bay clock), the GVP Library Board and VP of the BC Summer Games. Gordon's passion was golf, serving as Royal Colwood President, tournament chair of the Canadian Amateurs and Club Captain at Victoria Golf Course. He was very proud of his lowest score of 68 at age 66. Survived by his three children Derek (Larisa), Linda (Dwayne) and Leslie (John); and grandchildren, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Meghan and Will. Gordon and Yvonne had a wonderful, happy and long life together; theirs was a true love story. They were so loved and will be forever missed. Celebration of Life March 1, 2020 at 7 pm.





HUTCHESON, Gordon Reid Born March 26, 1935 Deceased February 15, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gordon Hutcheson. He courageously fought his battle with cancer, passing three short months after his beloved wife of 58 years, Yvonne, on February 15th. Gordon became a chartered accountant in Scotland in 1960 before moving to Victoria via a short time in Colombia. He ultimately opened his own accounting firm, Hutcheson and Co and was elected a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants of BC. Gordon was a dedicated community member, serving on the Oak Bay Centennial committee (organizing the Oak Bay clock), the GVP Library Board and VP of the BC Summer Games. Gordon's passion was golf, serving as Royal Colwood President, tournament chair of the Canadian Amateurs and Club Captain at Victoria Golf Course. He was very proud of his lowest score of 68 at age 66. Survived by his three children Derek (Larisa), Linda (Dwayne) and Leslie (John); and grandchildren, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Meghan and Will. Gordon and Yvonne had a wonderful, happy and long life together; theirs was a true love story. They were so loved and will be forever missed. Celebration of Life March 1, 2020 at 7 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close