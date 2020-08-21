At age 77 we say goodbye to our AWESOME DAD.



The sweetest man and one of the nicest people you could ever meet, Gordie always had a whistle as he walked and a cheerful smile on his face.



Gordie was born and raised in Victoria, BC, joining the Saanich Police Department in 1970 and retiring as Detective Sergeant in 1996. He lived a great life, wintering at his second home in Palm Springs. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed his ice cream and a cold one every "now and then". He could often be found fishing or just out on the water in Tod Inlet.



Gordie is predeceased by his wife Betty, his parents Stanley and Rose and his brother Don.



He is survived by his children Theresa Bourque (Ashley), Scott Tregear (Janis), David Tregear, Ross Goldsworthy (Brad), Lisa Payette (Gary) and grandchildren Celina, Olivia, Tobin, Kazra, Brayden, Nina, Ashley and great granddaughter Marley.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small private celebration of life will be held to raise a toast to Gordo.



If you have any memories you would like to share please email storiesforgordo@gmail.com



