Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon "Wesley" Swan. View Sign

SWAN, Gordon "Wesley" January 29, 1929 - February 17, 2019 Wes was born in Hanna, Alberta and came to Victoria at an early age with his family to dairy farm on Oak Street (Cloverdale Jersey Dairy). Later they farmed in Saanichton and after many years of working on the dairy farm, Wes started a herd of registered Herefords and a livestock hauling business. Wes stayed on his Shirwes Farm until his passing, six years to the day of the passing of his wife, Shirley, whom he had missed immensely. Wes leaves his brother, Don; his children, Ron (Barb), Sandra (Keith) and Gary; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was a loving, gentle but firm father who guided and taught by his actions. He was never judgemental and his integrity and honesty went with him always. Thanks Dad for always giving your best and for passing on your wonderful sense of humour. You will always be in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. T.K. Sidhu and all the help and care from the many Beacon workers and other caregivers. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Elk Lake Baptist Church, 5349 Patricia Bay Highway. Condolences may be offered to the family at







SWAN, Gordon "Wesley" January 29, 1929 - February 17, 2019 Wes was born in Hanna, Alberta and came to Victoria at an early age with his family to dairy farm on Oak Street (Cloverdale Jersey Dairy). Later they farmed in Saanichton and after many years of working on the dairy farm, Wes started a herd of registered Herefords and a livestock hauling business. Wes stayed on his Shirwes Farm until his passing, six years to the day of the passing of his wife, Shirley, whom he had missed immensely. Wes leaves his brother, Don; his children, Ron (Barb), Sandra (Keith) and Gary; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was a loving, gentle but firm father who guided and taught by his actions. He was never judgemental and his integrity and honesty went with him always. Thanks Dad for always giving your best and for passing on your wonderful sense of humour. You will always be in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. T.K. Sidhu and all the help and care from the many Beacon workers and other caregivers. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Elk Lake Baptist Church, 5349 Patricia Bay Highway. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close