SWAN, Gordon "Wesley" January 29, 1929 - February 17, 2019 Wes was born in Hanna, Alberta and came to Victoria at an early age with his family to dairy farm on Oak Street (Cloverdale Jersey Dairy). Later they farmed in Saanichton and after many years of working on the dairy farm, Wes started a herd of registered Herefords and a livestock hauling business. Wes stayed on his Shirwes Farm until his passing, six years to the day of the passing of his wife, Shirley, whom he had missed immensely. Wes leaves his brother, Don; his children, Ron (Barb), Sandra (Keith) and Gary; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was a loving, gentle but firm father who guided and taught by his actions. He was never judgemental and his integrity and honesty went with him always. Thanks Dad for always giving your best and for passing on your wonderful sense of humour. You will always be in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. T.K. Sidhu and all the help and care from the many Beacon workers and other caregivers. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Elk Lake Baptist Church, 5349 Patricia Bay Highway. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019