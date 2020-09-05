Gordon was born and raised in East Vancouver, attending Tecumseh and Gladstone schools. His dad Byron, who was a musician for 25 years with Dal Richard’s orchestra, passed on some of his musical talent to Gordon, who played in the high school band and at the age of 11 competed as a soprano at Christ Church Cathedral. A Gladstone Gladiator basketball star, Gordon attended UBC on a scholarship while playing with the UBC Thunderbirds.



After graduating UBC in 1972 with a Masters in Anthropology / Archeology, Gordon was the Director of the Katz dig, a 500 BC site a few miles downstream from Hope, worked with the B.C. Provincial Museum and as Assistant Provincial Archeologist for B.C. He also enjoyed his work with the negotiating team of BCGEU. With over 30 years of experience in Aboriginal advocacy issues and resolution, Gordon consulted with many First Nation Councils where he developed friendships with council members as a devoted advocate.



In 1978 Gordon was elected NDP Member of the Legislature and served until 1991 representing the constituency of Victoria. He served as Official Opposition Whip from 1983 to 1988. As Aboriginal Affairs Critic from 1986 to 1991, he worked hard to lay groundwork to preserve Aboriginal Languages, 30 years ahead of the passage of Bill C-91 by the Federal Parliament in 2019. Gordon was instrumental in involving First Nations in the 1994 Commonwealth Games.



Gordon and Mary Louise Martin, his spouse, best friend and fellow traveler of over 25 years made idyllic Pender Island their home, overlooking Bedwell Harbour, perfect for Gordon’s firewood expeditions, fishing and gardening as well as for Mary Louise’ art and writing. His love and appreciation of family will live on with sister Marylou, nephew Todd (Christine) and niece Marle (Romy) and their families, and for fellow fisherman and great nephew Jackson. He loved his contact with step-son Sean (Laura Lee) and with his three grandchildren in Nova Scotia, as well as with step-daughter Lesya in Victoria.



After settling in Pender, Gordon loved the true sense of community of the Pender Islands and found great appreciation of nature there, perhaps not always expressed after hitting an errant golf ball into that natural beauty.



In these days of minimal gatherings, please give a minute of your time to think about your neighbour, your friend, about kindness and appreciation of your own life, and of those that are close to you, and about those who need a helping hand. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Charity of your choice.



