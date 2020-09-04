We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of beloved husband, father, and grandfather Gordon on Saturday, August 29. Gordon is deeply missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Brenda, daughter Janice and son Blair (Marj), brother Albert (Sylvia) and sister Rosemary (Jim), grandchildren Laura (Liam), Leanne, Stephanie, Mark, Hunter and Austin, two great-grandchildren (James and Isla) and relatives and friends in Canada, England, and around the world. Born in Redcar, Yorkshire in 1926, Gordon and Brenda, with brother Terry (predeceased) moved to Toronto in 1951. He worked many years in the aviation industry as a structural engineer, working on the Avro Arrow and the construction of the expanded Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Known for his smiling nature, dapper attire, and organizational abilities, Gordon had interests in birdwatching, genealogy, and history. Moving to Victoria in 1989 after retirement, Gordon soon became an avid hiker and member of the Cordova Bay Hikers Club for 30 years. He was a frequenter of Mt. Doug Park and Lochside Trail. He would never pass up a good cup of tea and a sweet treat. He will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



