CHU, Grace Ching Quai It is with great sadness, we said goodbye to Grace. After suffering a head trauma injury for 5 years, Grace died on November 10, 2019 at the Selkirk Seniors Village. She was predeceased by siblings James, David, Betty, Edward and is survived, by Joyce, Phyllis, Mae, Dorothy, sisters-in-law Lily and Anne, nieces, nephews and many close relatives. Thank you to the special staff at Selkirk for their compassionate care to Grace. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00PM at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC with interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019