Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace D. WHEATLEY. View Sign Obituary

Born on May 8, 1926, Dorothy Grace Wheatley (nee Baker) passed away in Victoria BC on April 15, 2019. She was preceded by her husband Alan Wheatley in 1970. Left to mourn her passing are her one daughter and five sons; Wendy Atkinson, Peter, David, Kenneth, Richard and Edward Wheatley, as well as her grandchildren Morgan Halstead, Rebecca Stone, Charlotte Shahid, Pauline, Gordon, Cameron, Calvin and Amelie Wheatley, and her much loved great grandchildren Ivan and Rory Stone, Natasha, Harrison and Scarlet Halstead.



Grace was born in the Toronto area and was adopted by Canadian parents who lived in Milwaukee, USA, where she completed her high school. She moved back to Toronto and completed a course on being a Candy Striper (nurses aide) and then transferred to Moose Factory, northern Ontario to work at the hospital. There she met Alan Wheatley, a recent recruit by the Hudson's Bay Company who emigrated from Scotland. They moved into the Indian Affairs department of the federal government and were transferred to Prince Albert, Sask. (3 children), back to Moose Factory (2 children) and then Gleichen, Alberta (1 child). From there it was to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. where Alan passed away. Grace had no intentions of settling down and moved to Edmonton, Nanaimo, Saskatoon, Ottawa, Calgary and finally settled in Victoria.



Grace was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that loved babies and enjoyed babysitting while she was able. A celebration of her life will take place on May 11, 2019 at Marion Village (1980 Bee Street Victoria, B.C.) with Ron Corcaran presiding over the service at 2:00pm.

Born on May 8, 1926, Dorothy Grace Wheatley (nee Baker) passed away in Victoria BC on April 15, 2019. She was preceded by her husband Alan Wheatley in 1970. Left to mourn her passing are her one daughter and five sons; Wendy Atkinson, Peter, David, Kenneth, Richard and Edward Wheatley, as well as her grandchildren Morgan Halstead, Rebecca Stone, Charlotte Shahid, Pauline, Gordon, Cameron, Calvin and Amelie Wheatley, and her much loved great grandchildren Ivan and Rory Stone, Natasha, Harrison and Scarlet Halstead.Grace was born in the Toronto area and was adopted by Canadian parents who lived in Milwaukee, USA, where she completed her high school. She moved back to Toronto and completed a course on being a Candy Striper (nurses aide) and then transferred to Moose Factory, northern Ontario to work at the hospital. There she met Alan Wheatley, a recent recruit by the Hudson's Bay Company who emigrated from Scotland. They moved into the Indian Affairs department of the federal government and were transferred to Prince Albert, Sask. (3 children), back to Moose Factory (2 children) and then Gleichen, Alberta (1 child). From there it was to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. where Alan passed away. Grace had no intentions of settling down and moved to Edmonton, Nanaimo, Saskatoon, Ottawa, Calgary and finally settled in Victoria.Grace was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that loved babies and enjoyed babysitting while she was able. A celebration of her life will take place on May 11, 2019 at Marion Village (1980 Bee Street Victoria, B.C.) with Ron Corcaran presiding over the service at 2:00pm. Published in The Times Colonist on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close