RACE, Grace Eleanor (nee King ) October 15, 1918 - June 15, 2019 After a fulfilling long life, Grace passed away peacefully, at Beacon Hill Villa, Victoria. She was born on the family farm near Egremont, AB. In adulthood she taught in various rural schools, followed by work as a United Church Deaconess. In 1960 she married Winfield Race, a widowed minister, becoming an 'instant step-mother' to his three teenage boys, and later the mother of their son. Church postings took them to various Alberta towns, and then to Trinity United Church, Edmonton. In retirement Winfield and Grace moved to Victoria in 1985. Grace was predeceased by her husband in 1993, step-son Kingsley in 1987, and her three siblings, Muriel, Ralph and Keith. She is survived by many relatives and their families: son Todd and children Andrew and Sally; step-son Kingsley's children Brad, Sandy, Donna and their families; step-son Cecil (Pat) and children Allison, David, and Stephen; step-son Larry (Carol) and children Linda (Marty) and Douglas (Alice); nieces Diana (Doug) Stewart, Lynn (Harold) Roth, and Carol (Donald) Schmidt, as well as nephew Phil (Gladys) Murray. Grace treated her life as a gift, always expressing a positive, friendly attitude. Church life energized her to help with social causes, both local and international, in a loving, non-judgmental way. A Memorial Service is set for Oak Bay United Church, 1355 Mitchell St., 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28th. A graveside service will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Edmonton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation's Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign (grandmotherscampaign.org).
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 23 to June 24, 2019