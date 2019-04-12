WATSON, Grace Kathleen (nee: Carson) Grace passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Grace was born and raised in Victoria, BC. Grace was the youngest of five and was predeceased by parents James and Elizabeth Carson, sisters Annie Carson, Ruth Collier, Gladys Bourke and brother Frank Carson. Grace worked for the Provincial Government for most of her working years in Victoria. She leaves behind her husband Richard (Dick), nieces and nephew, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Grace enjoyed many hobbies, sewing, gardening, and many friends who she met over the years. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 317 Goldstream Ave., on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 with a reception to follow. On line condolences may be made at www.sandscolwood.ca
Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019