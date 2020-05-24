It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Mary. Mary was born in Bournemouth, England and trained as a nurse, working in several hospitals between 1944 to 1948, including the Middlesex Hospital in London and the Orthopaedic Hospital in Alton. In 1957 she emigrated to Canada with husband Brian and sons Peter and Tony. Mary and Brian lived in Victoria, Galiano Island and Qualicum Beach where Mary also worked part time as an assistant librarian. Mary is predeceased by her parents Bruce and Grace Geden and husband Brian (2004). She is survived by her sons Peter and Tony (Deirdre) and grandchildren Caitlin and Tessa.



