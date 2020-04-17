ALDEGUER, Grace Mattie Passed away in her White Rock home on Monday, April 6th, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Grace was born July 27, 1939 in Edmonton, Canada. Raised in Qualicum Beach, Grace was a long-time resident of Victoria and later Sidney, then back to Qualicum Beach before landing in White Rock which eventually became home. Predeceased by her husband Ray, father Bill and mother Mattie, Grace is survived by her loving son Raymond Jr., daughters Christine and Gina, grandchildren Caylyn and Jamie, sister Peg and brother Bill, and her many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In recognition of the ongoing public health crisis, a private Memorial Service for immediate family members will be held at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.





