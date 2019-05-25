Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace May Boblin. View Sign Obituary

May passed away in Victoria, B.C. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 83. She has been predeceased by her parents, Louis and Patricia Boblin of Sangudo, Alberta; and all of her siblings as follows: her brother, Mike of Duncan, BC; sisters Mary Gardner and Anne Niles of Edmonton, Alberta, Patricia Gronnestad of Anchorage, Alaska, Fern Hatch of Pasadena, California, Eleanora Brown and Kathleen Boblin of Victoria, BC as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



Our thanks to the wonderful nurses, doctors and volunteers at Victoria General Hospital and employees of the Glenshiel.



We would also like to express our sincere thanks to her best friend Patricia, her sister-in-law Ingrid, former neighbors Tony and Katherine, and her nieces Brenda, Jamie, Laurie, Crystal, Kim, Wanda and special mention to Dawna who provided constant assistance and support to May over the years.



May was a real original. There was nothing she couldn't do. She loved cats, gardening, reading and spending time with her long time companions Benson & Hedges. She helped everyone around her and never asked for help in return. She always laughed hard and lived an independent, self-sufficient life on her own terms. Not only that, this dame was feisty, cool, and contemporary right into her 80s.



When she is remembered, she will be remembered well. May, go forward and be reunited with your family.



Burial arrangements by First Memorial Funeral Services of Victoria and interment in Cosmo, Alberta by Rose Garden Chapel of Barrhead, Alberta.

