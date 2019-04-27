Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Potts-Coles. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Obituary

POTTS-COLES, Grace February 21, 1927 - April 16, 2019 Grace passed away peacefully at the Priory, Hiscock Building, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by husband of 43 years, Keith Potts, in 1989, and her second husband of 16 years, George Coles, in 2014. Grace is lovingly remembered by her children Georgia, Penny (Dan), Len (Lee), Ken (Kerry), and Carol; her grandchildren Keith, Roy (Angeli), Tamara, Clayton, Shawn, Victoria (Terry), Angela (Joey), Rob (Deanna), Dan, Kevin (TJ), Chantelle (Jordon), Amber (Justin), Chelsea, Dustin, Krystal (Matt), and Travis; 26 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Grace was devoted to her family, friends, and faith. She was always there to listen and encourage. She loved to walk and connect with the people who crossed her path. She had such an ability to make others feel special. While on her walks, she had a mission to collect aluminum can tabs to turn in to the Langford Legion with the intent of purchasing wheel chairs for those in need. She took this job very seriously and had many people in the community collecting for her. Grace will be remembered by many for her wonderful sense of humor and her loving heart. Throughout her life she donated her time collecting money for the March of Dimes, volunteered in the Victoria General Hospital gift shop delivering flowers to patients, and helped with Children's Church at the Colwood Pentecostal Church. She volunteered her time at the Langford Food Bank. Woven through all her activities she shared the love and light of Jesus and humbly donated to the needs of every charity that came her way. She will be greatly missed by all. May she rest in peace. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Priory (Hiscock and Heritage Woods) for all their wonderful love and care. There will be a service held at the Colwood Pentecostal Church (2250 Sooke Rd, Victoria, BC) at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. Burial and Reception to follow.







