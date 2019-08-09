STONE, Grace (Gay) November 15, 1931 - July 31, 2019 We said goodbye to our lovely Gay on July 31, 2019 after a short illness. She remained positive, happy and loving until the very end. She will be terribly missed by her family and many friends. Born in Victoria she attended George Jay, Central and Vic High (Class of 49). She worked for Victoria Cablevision/Shaw for most of her career. Active in Dragon Boating until 80 years of age, she continued with her walking group at Hillside Mall. Gay was a very giving person and volunteered for many organizations including Zonta and Sendial (20yrs). She ended her volunteer career at age 87. At her request no funeral. Celebration of Life to be announced later. Special thanks to RJH 7S. Our family will be forever grateful to Hospice's amazing, loving care. In lieu of flowers please donate to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019