RANKIN, Graeme E. June 30, 1970 - May 4, 2019 On May 4, a beautiful and gentle soul was taken to heaven to soar free. Angels were there to fold their wings around him and keep him safe. That soul was Graeme, the eldest son of Ian (deceased 2014) and Judy. He also leaves his brothers and sister-in-Iaws, Kevin and Terry, (nephews, Erik & Liam), Sean and LeeAnn, (nephew Trent and niece Shianne). His Uncle Bob and Aunty Sandy Allman. Also several cousins. Predeceased by his Paternal and Maternal grandparents and his Uncle Mark. I will love you to the moon and back. Your smile will light up the heavens and remain with me until I see you again. Sincerest thanks to staff at MacCauley Lodge, Glengarry Rehab, Vic Gen and RJH. Your caring always got a smile from Graeme. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, July 28 at Centennial UC, 612 David St. Victoria.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 31 to June 1, 2019