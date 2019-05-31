Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme Rankin. View Sign Obituary

RANKIN, Graeme E. June 30, 1970 - May 4, 2019 On May 4, a beautiful and gentle soul was taken to heaven to soar free. Angels were there to fold their wings around him and keep him safe. That soul was Graeme, the eldest son of Ian (deceased 2014) and Judy. He also leaves his brothers and sister-in-Iaws, Kevin and Terry, (nephews, Erik & Liam), Sean and LeeAnn, (nephew Trent and niece Shianne). His Uncle Bob and Aunty Sandy Allman. Also several cousins. Predeceased by his Paternal and Maternal grandparents and his Uncle Mark. I will love you to the moon and back. Your smile will light up the heavens and remain with me until I see you again. Sincerest thanks to staff at MacCauley Lodge, Glengarry Rehab, Vic Gen and RJH. Your caring always got a smile from Graeme. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, July 28 at Centennial UC, 612 David St. Victoria.





RANKIN, Graeme E. June 30, 1970 - May 4, 2019 On May 4, a beautiful and gentle soul was taken to heaven to soar free. Angels were there to fold their wings around him and keep him safe. That soul was Graeme, the eldest son of Ian (deceased 2014) and Judy. He also leaves his brothers and sister-in-Iaws, Kevin and Terry, (nephews, Erik & Liam), Sean and LeeAnn, (nephew Trent and niece Shianne). His Uncle Bob and Aunty Sandy Allman. Also several cousins. Predeceased by his Paternal and Maternal grandparents and his Uncle Mark. I will love you to the moon and back. Your smile will light up the heavens and remain with me until I see you again. Sincerest thanks to staff at MacCauley Lodge, Glengarry Rehab, Vic Gen and RJH. Your caring always got a smile from Graeme. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, July 28 at Centennial UC, 612 David St. Victoria. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close