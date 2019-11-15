Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham Evan Henderson Jones. View Sign Obituary

JONES, Graham Evan Henderson Graham Evan Henderson Jones died on September 19, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria after a long battle with cancer. His enthusiasm and kindness will not be forgotten. The oldest son of four siblings, there was never a dull moment or lack of conversation when Graham was around. Born in England in 1951, he spent his formative years in Toronto, went to Don Mills Collegiate, and raised a family in Midtown before retiring and following his heart to Victoria over a decade ago. Although raised in Toronto, he quickly took to island life and loved everything Victoria had to offer, from its quaint coffee shops (even though he preferred strong tea) to its many walking trails, with Dallas Road among his favourites. Graham had a career as an IT professional for Ontario's Independent Learning Centre, but his real passion was music. In Victoria, Graham participated in a gospel choir, an acoustic band and a rock band, and, before his death, had begun recording original tracks in which he performed vocals and guitar. Graham also loved to travel. He traversed Canada by rail, visited Australia, took a Diva Barge cruise through wine country in France and vacationed in Cuba and Mexico many times. You couldn't enter Graham's house without the sounds of laughter and music, and you'd never leave without having been served some special treat or delicacy that Graham just discovered. His magnanimous spirit and radiant smile will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers who took care of Graham in the last months of his life. In remembrance of Graham, please take a moment to observe the beauty surrounding you. A memorial service will be held at Vista 18, 740 Burdett Ave, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM.





JONES, Graham Evan Henderson Graham Evan Henderson Jones died on September 19, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria after a long battle with cancer. His enthusiasm and kindness will not be forgotten. The oldest son of four siblings, there was never a dull moment or lack of conversation when Graham was around. Born in England in 1951, he spent his formative years in Toronto, went to Don Mills Collegiate, and raised a family in Midtown before retiring and following his heart to Victoria over a decade ago. Although raised in Toronto, he quickly took to island life and loved everything Victoria had to offer, from its quaint coffee shops (even though he preferred strong tea) to its many walking trails, with Dallas Road among his favourites. Graham had a career as an IT professional for Ontario's Independent Learning Centre, but his real passion was music. In Victoria, Graham participated in a gospel choir, an acoustic band and a rock band, and, before his death, had begun recording original tracks in which he performed vocals and guitar. Graham also loved to travel. He traversed Canada by rail, visited Australia, took a Diva Barge cruise through wine country in France and vacationed in Cuba and Mexico many times. You couldn't enter Graham's house without the sounds of laughter and music, and you'd never leave without having been served some special treat or delicacy that Graham just discovered. His magnanimous spirit and radiant smile will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers who took care of Graham in the last months of his life. In remembrance of Graham, please take a moment to observe the beauty surrounding you. A memorial service will be held at Vista 18, 740 Burdett Ave, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close