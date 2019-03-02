CALE, Graham Lawrence 02 December 1953- 28 February 2019 Promoted to Glory, 28 February 2019 Loving husband of Darlene, for 42 years. Best dad ever of daughters Tanya (Ava) and Tara (Joseph), devoted Grandpa to Junoir, Luvenia, Judah, Sylas and brother to Bruce (Margaret), and many family members and friends. You were so loved and will be dearly missed. Service to be held, 2:00 pm on 07 March 2019, at The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel, 4030 Douglas St, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Victoria Citadel Singers, 4030 Douglas St, Victoria BC, or the BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Ave, Victoria BC. Special thanks to Dr. Bell, Dr. Lush and Dr. Atwell as well as the staff at the Cancer Clinic and Victoria General Hospital for their attentive care.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham Lawrence Cale.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019