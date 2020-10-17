1/1
Graham Lorne Howard
HOWARD, Graham Lorne July 28, 1932 - October 7, 2020 It with great sadness that we announce the passing of Graham. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family he loved dearly. Graham was born in Chilliwack & moved to Victoria at age 7. He was predeceased by daughter Allisyn (1984). Graham is survived by his loving wife Meryle of 63 years, daughter Tracey-Ann (Tony), sons Douglas (Maria), Graham Lorne Jr (Crystal), sister Shirley, brother Ron, God-daughter Rebecca (Michael), grandchildren Carmel (David), Corrine (Chris), Carolyn (Jamie), Katie (Jon), Colleen (Peter), Cullen, Allisyn (Connors), Clinton, Megumi, Kent (Yuri), great-grandchildren Hailey, Ethyn, Logan, Damien, Elijah, Beaumont, Branson & Kai as well as many much loved nieces & nephews. When he & Meryle were married they promised to laugh everyday - Mission Accomplished! Together they travelled much of the world, dancing at many jazz festivals & cruises. Graham loved to fish, especially with his nephew Ron & a great group of buddies. He enjoyed skiing, sailing golfing & curling (Skipping for many years). Graham was a founder of the Drug Caddys & President of Victoria Probus. Graham had many cherished friends, all of whom will be invited to a Jazz Party in his memory when COVID 19 allows. Prepare your parasols & dancing shoes! In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mustard Seed would be appreciated.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
