Graham was born on January 20th, 1925 in Victoria, BC at Royal Jubilee Hospital.



He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Jackie) and his son Bruce and is predeceased by his mother Aldina (nee Prudhome), his father Frederick and his brother Alan.



Graham graduated Victoria High School and was a proud member of the Rainbow Sea Cadet Corps for six years.



He attended Victoria College at Craigdairoch Castle for first year university.



In 1943 he joined the navy and served on the North Atlantic.



After the war, Graham returned to university at UBC as a veteran and graduated in Commerce and Economics.



He worked in the financial sector in Alberta and BC.



During the last 23 years of his career he worked for the Federal government as an economist.



Graham and Jackie lived in North Vancouver for 54 years and moved back to his beloved neighbourhood of James Bay in Victoria in February of 2019, living at the Somerset House on Dallas Road.



He was a member of the Kinsmen Club of North Vancouver, the Seymour Golf and Country Club and the North Vancouver Lawn Bowling Club for many years.



He passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee hospital on April 23, 2020.



At Graham's request there will be no service.



