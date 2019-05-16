LAAKSO, Grant Colin Grant passed away in Victoria, BC on May 13, 2019, born in Thunder Bay, ON October 16, 1951. Survived by his loving wife Margenia, sisters-in-law Lucy and Arlene (Brian), nephews; Travis and Cody, as well as other friends. Prayers Thursday, May 16 at 7pm at St. Andrews Cathedral. On Friday May 17, 2019 at 12:15pm a celebration of Grant's Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrews Cathedral Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Telford.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 17, 2019