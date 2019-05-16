Grant Colin Laasko

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Colin Laasko.
Obituary

LAAKSO, Grant Colin Grant passed away in Victoria, BC on May 13, 2019, born in Thunder Bay, ON October 16, 1951. Survived by his loving wife Margenia, sisters-in-law Lucy and Arlene (Brian), nephews; Travis and Cody, as well as other friends. Prayers Thursday, May 16 at 7pm at St. Andrews Cathedral. On Friday May 17, 2019 at 12:15pm a celebration of Grant's Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrews Cathedral Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Telford.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.