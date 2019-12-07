NEUFELD, Grant May 20, 1993 - December 5, 2013 My Dearest Grant Your laughter felt like sunshine, music to the ear Your smile always bright My world was bathed in light, when you were near I would give anything for just one more day I stumble through a darkened world And try to carry on Your story was not yet finished When you slipped away I loved you like there was no tomorrow And then one day there wasn't My tears fall daily My heart still aches! To Grant's Friends You have all become my shoulder to lean on The smile on my face The reason my life goes on I love you all like my own Forever missed by your Mom Kimberley Albrighton, Step Dad Randy Bryant, your brother Andrew Neufeld and Grandma, Ruth Albrighton and family. So deeply missed by so many friends from Victoria to Saskatoon
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019