May 20, 1993 to December 5, 2013
My dearest son, Grant
Seven years, where did the time go?
Time remains locked
To a day that often seems so long ago
My heart remains broken, unable to mend
Stuck in a place of disbelief and despair
So many of life's adventures taken from you
A future that was oh, so promising!
The day you left, you took me with you
The only difference is they buried you
And left me here
We lost a whole future with you!
Your brother now 30, so yearns for you
You see Grant
He never planned to be an only child
Your Grandma, not only lost you
She lost part of her daughter
I, now a bereaved mother
Your place at the table remains open
Your bedroom awaits
Our hearts ache
Oh, to hear your laugh
See your smile
Feel your hugs
One more I love you, Mom
You my son were
Larger than life!
Forever loved and missed by your Mom, stepdad Randy Bryant, brother Andrew (Linaya), Grandmother Ruth Albrighton and extended family
Your friends simply miss you Grant
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.