May 20, 1993 to December 5, 2013



My dearest son, Grant



Seven years, where did the time go?



Time remains locked



To a day that often seems so long ago



My heart remains broken, unable to mend



Stuck in a place of disbelief and despair



So many of life's adventures taken from you



A future that was oh, so promising!



The day you left, you took me with you



The only difference is they buried you



And left me here



We lost a whole future with you!



Your brother now 30, so yearns for you



You see Grant



He never planned to be an only child



Your Grandma, not only lost you



She lost part of her daughter



I, now a bereaved mother



Your place at the table remains open



Your bedroom awaits



Our hearts ache



Oh, to hear your laugh



See your smile



Feel your hugs



One more I love you, Mom



You my son were



Larger than life!



Forever loved and missed by your Mom, stepdad Randy Bryant, brother Andrew (Linaya), Grandmother Ruth Albrighton and extended family



Your friends simply miss you Grant



