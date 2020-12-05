1/1
GRANT NEUFELD
May 20, 1993 to December 5, 2013

My dearest son, Grant

Seven years, where did the time go?

Time remains locked

To a day that often seems so long ago

My heart remains broken, unable to mend

Stuck in a place of disbelief and despair

So many of life's adventures taken from you

A future that was oh, so promising!

The day you left, you took me with you

The only difference is they buried you

And left me here

We lost a whole future with you!

Your brother now 30, so yearns for you

You see Grant

He never planned to be an only child

Your Grandma, not only lost you

She lost part of her daughter

I, now a bereaved mother

Your place at the table remains open

Your bedroom awaits

Our hearts ache

Oh, to hear your laugh

See your smile

Feel your hugs

One more I love you, Mom

You my son were

Larger than life!

Forever loved and missed by your Mom, stepdad Randy Bryant, brother Andrew (Linaya), Grandmother Ruth Albrighton and extended family

Your friends simply miss you Grant

Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
