Greg was born January 31st, 1951 in Nanaimo BC, and moved to Victoria with his family at a young age. He attended St. Patrick's Elementary and Oak Bay High, and completed a BA at UVic. He worked in public relations in London, in the 1970s, before returning to Victoria and where he met and married Linda Eversole. He completed his MA in History, with an emphasis on brewing history. His daughter Machala was born in 1986. He worked at the Royal BC Museum, Vancouver Museum, Maritime Museum and Esquimalt Archives meanwhile pursuing other interests including writing, and travelling with Maple Leaf Adventures as food and drink coordinator. He was predeceased by his beloved mother Vera, and survived for a time by his father Frank with whom he lived and cared for in his final years.



He had a wide variety of hobbies and interests including golf, travel, and family history. He was always generous with his time and expertise and had an amazing sense of humour that lit up every room. Greg was loved and respected by his family and all his staff and volunteers at the Maritime Museum, and will long be remembered.

Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 31, 2020

