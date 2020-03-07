Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

PATON, Gregg Gregg passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 50. He leaves behind hearts filled with memories of times shared. His children, Orion, Malaiya and Madelaine (deceased) were the meaning of his life and he took great joy in being a Dad through parenthood's ups and downs. Gregg was married to "the love of his life", Susan, for almost twenty years. Gregg's parents -David (deceased) and Carol-raised Derek, Gregg and Shonna, giving them the gift of a happy childhood. With time, the family grew as Derek married Kathy and raised Emily and Tyler, and as Shonna married Christopher and welcomed Sadie and Niamh. Gregg shared ties with many other family members, including a special bond with his Uncle Bruce. Gregg graduated in 1992 from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce and subsequently started working for the BC Assessment Authority. He worked in Prince George, Terrace and Victoria. He enjoyed the camaraderie of this working community and relished the challenges in each role. It was an unexpected "retirement" for Gregg when he was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2018. He really missed his coworkers and his work after this, striving to stay in touch as his energy permitted. The family would like to express appreciation to the oncologists, nurses and staff at the BC Cancer Agency, public health nurses, and Drs. Houghton, Griffiths and Rioux. Gratitude as well to the doctors, nurses, care aides and staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. You made a difference. Thank you. A memorial to celebrate Gregg will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to carry their condolences forward in a concrete way are asked to consider a contribution to either the BC Cancer Foundation or the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.





