WESTON, Gregory Gibson John December 20, 1960 -September 25, 2019 Greg died peacefully after a long hard battle with cancer at the Royal Jubilee Hospice. He leaves behind his wife Anoushca, two sons Giovanni and Keifer, stepdaughter Sissi, mother Ruth Weston, and his two brothers and three sisters. The Family would like to thank all his doctors and the wonderful nurses - especially Suman and Misha - and all the staff and volunteers who eased our heavy load and provided such wonderful care for Greg. Immense gratitude to friends and family who provided, and continue to provide, love and support through this very difficult time A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm at Spinnakers, 308 Catherine St, Victoria, BC V9A 3S8. Condolences may be offered to the family at







