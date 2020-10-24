HILDER, Gregory (Greg) February 11, 1939 - September 21, 2020 Greg passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at the age of 81. Greg is survived by his wife Dale, his son Gordy and grandson Derek; three sisters, Francis, Doris and Betty and their husbands; brothers-in-law Don and Dave and their wives, and many nieces and nephews. Greg proudly served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 10 years, followed by various jobs in Greater Victoria, retiring from Canada Post at 60 years of age. Greg made many friends over his 81 years, belonging to various clubs and associations, including Century Toppers car club and the Victoria Men's Dart League. He participated for a number of years in the Dart-A-Thon, which raised money for Timmy's Telethon. As per Greg's wishes there will be no service. A donation in his memory to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital would be appreciated.







