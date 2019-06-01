Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory John Tait. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

TAIT, Gregory John October 20, 1943 - May 15, 2019 It is with tremendous sorrow that the family announces the passing of Gregory (Gig) John Tait on the 15th of May, 2019 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. Gig was born in Powell River and later lived in McBride, Victoria and Kamloops. In 1962 he started his career in the RCN, serving on HMC Ships Yukon, Fraser, Gatineau, Provider, Mackenzie and Porte Quebec before retiring from the Navy in 1987 as a Petty Officer 2nd Class with 25 years of dedicated service. He then went on to serve in the Canadian Scottish Regiment for a further 12 years, followed by an additional 3 years with the Canadian Rangers. After 40 years of service to Canada, Gig relinquished his uniforms for the last time and enjoyed his retirement by camping, gardening and fishing whenever possible. He enjoyed woodworking and frequently took on side jobs in cabinetry and home maintenance (Best Bikerman Home Repair). His love for motorcycling prompted him to become the founder of the Defenders Motorcycle Club of Victoria, Chapter 12. Gig will be remembered by all whose lives he touched as a loved and respected role model, mentor and friend. He lived with courage and integrity, and he will be greatly missed. Gig's memory is cherished by his three children, with his first wife Linda (deceased), Beverly (Bob), Serena (Jim) and Ian (Mel), his wife Lynn and three step-children Rick (Tracy), Randy (Sue) and Jennifer, as well as many Grandchildren (Tyler, Jordan, Lindsay, Aidan, Tennille, Brooklyn, Murray, Leland, Katie, Brent, Olivia, Trevor, Abigail and Zachary). He is predeceased by his parents Ed and Heather Tait and his brother Mark. Deepest thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses, Home Care staff and Hospice staff who were so wonderful in caring for dad. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society, Parkinson's Society British Columbia or Hospice Society British Columbia. To send condolences, please visit







