CHAMBERLAIN, Gregory Ronald May 31, 1959 - February 17, 2019 Our family is sad to announce the passing of Gregory Ronald Chamberlain. Greg passed away after a battle with complications following heart surgery. Greg worked for Canada Post in Victoria and Duncan until he retired. He is predeceased by his father, Ronald Chamberlain and his stepfather, George Spicer. Greg is survived by his loving mother, Helen Chamberlain, his sisters Sharon Hendrix and Susan Fechter (Bob) and his precious nieces, Megan and Amy Fechter, and Ashley O'Neill, his aunts and cousins. Greg will be deeply missed. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated. www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019