Grete ATTROT

ATTROT, Grete August 31, 1928 - August 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully, just before her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by her parents August and Lydia Hennig, and by her husband Arno. She is survived by her two daughters Rita (Catherine), Ingrid (Nancy) her brother Willi and nephew Karlheinz. Grete was born in Lodz, Poland, to German parents. During WWII, both her father and brother were conscripted into the German army, and when the Russian army invaded Poland, Grete's mother was imprisoned in a forced labour camp. Left alone, the seventeen year old Grete managed to escape from Poland to safety in Germany, and made her way to the home of an unknown relative. It was 1949 before she was reunited with both her parents. In 1951 Grete's brother emigrated to Canada, and Grete and her parents followed in 1953, settling in Regina. It was there that she met her future husband, Arno Attrot (also from Germany) at a dance hall. They were married in 1957, and moved to Victoria in 1963. Having completed business studies, Grete worked in the commercial field until the birth of her daughters. An outgoing and sociable person, she enjoyed welcoming people into her home, and ensuring they had plenty to eat! She was a dedicated and generous mother, friend and neighbour, with her strong Christian faith being at the heart of who she was and all that she did. As the years went on, she seemed to have an ever increasing capacity to share her bright and loving spirit with those around her, and her love, warmth and continued enjoyment of life serve as a wonderful example of how to live. The family would like to thank Karen Johnson-Lefsrud and the whole amazing team at Luther Court for making Grete's last six months such happy ones, and also Joan Henderson and the caregivers from Beacon Service/VIHA who gave wonderful care to Grete while she was still in her home. Due to the present Covid situation, services will be private.