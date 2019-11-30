REINDERS, Grietje (Margaret) Grietje passed away in October and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. A funeral service for Grietje will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00pm at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre, 14831 28th Ave, Surrey, BC V4P1P3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019