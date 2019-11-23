WIGHT, Gudrun Pauline April 27, 1926 (Aadal, NO) November 16, 2019 (Saanichton, BC) Gudrun emigrated from Norway to Smithers at age 3. She later moved to Victoria where she met and married Frank in 1947. After graduation and thru her love of books she became a librarian at the University of Calgary. Longtime residents of Calgary they retired to Pender Island where they built their dream home and lived happily until Frank passed in 2008. Gudrun is survived by relatives in Victoria, Calgary and Norway along with many friends on Pender Island. A Family Graveside Service will be held 2pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria, BC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Pender Island at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019