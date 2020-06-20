Guiseepe Colbacchin

COLBACCHIN, Giuseppe September 5, 1935 - June 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Colbacchin, beloved husband of Marie, dear father of Patrizia (Craig) and Antonella (Poul) and proud Nonno of Lauren and Christina. Joseph was born in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marie, and they moved to Canada to follow their dreams. After many years of working his way up in some of Toronto's finest restaurants and hotels, Joseph, together with Marie, proudly owned and operated two successful restaurants in Brampton, Trattoria Via Veneto and Chez Marie, later Bassano Café. Good food, good wine and beautiful atmosphere are what he always strived for. After retiring in 1997, Joseph and Marie moved to Victoria, BC or "Shangri-la" as he liked to call it. Always an artist at heart, he modelled beautiful ceramic flowers whenever he could and in Victoria was always able to follow his passion for golf, bridge and gardening year round. "Fantastic!" Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his many relatives in Italy and his family and friends here in Canada. In Memory of Joseph, donations to BC Cancer would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.