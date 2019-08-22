Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gurcharan Sandhu. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

SANDHU, Gurcharan It is with great sadness that the family of Sardar Gurcharan Singh Sandhu announces his sudden passing on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital, at the age of 72 years. Gurcharan was born November 10, 1946 and raised in his Village of Basouli in Punjab, India. In 1993, he immigrated to Victoria, BC, where he worked as a cab driver and took evening classes at Camosun College to learn English. Gurcharan was an incredibly hard worker who built an amazing life for his family. Gurcharan was a humanitarian in his Village of Basouli. His generous donations contributed to the building of a Langar Hall for the Sikh Temple, a water purification system and improvements to the public school. Among other countless acts of kindness, Gurcharan planted trees and built bus stands in the village. Gurcharan has continued his spirit of generosity by donating his organs so that others may live. Affectionately known as "Bapuji" by his loved ones, Gurcharan leaves behind a large family that adored him, including his wife, Gurdev Kaur Sandhu; his children, Sukhwinder Singh (Paramjit Kaur) Sandhu, Parmjit Kaur (Harbans Singh) Hari, Kamaljit Kaur (Narmail Singh) Nijjar, Jasveer Kaur (Gurpreet Singh) Dhadda, Parvinder Singh (Harman Kaur) Sandhu, and his grandchildren, Tejinder (Michael), Kulveer, Mandip, Amandeep, Gurinder (Gurbir), Tarandeep, Harjind, Baltej, Harman and Nihaal. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, followed by Prayer Services at the Khalsa Diwan Society of Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at







