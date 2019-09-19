Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gurmail Singh Nijjar. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

NIJJAR, Gurmail Singh Born April 28, 1934, in Jagpur, Punjab, India, passed away September 11, 2019, peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pritam of 71 years, and his daughters Bindy (Chinda), Jinder (Gurbi), Ravi (Raj) and Perminder (Rinku), two brothers, three sisters, several nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gurmail moved from India at the age of 24 with his wife and settled on Vancouver Island, in Lake Cowichan, BC, where he started a family. The family moved to Duncan, BC in 1979; from there he and Pritam moved to Central Saanich, BC, in 2010. The family would like to thank all the physicians and staff at the Peninsula Hospital. A big thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at the hospital and the BC Cancer Agency in Victoria. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00 pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Following the Service a prayer will be held at the Victoria Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Avenue, Victoria, BC.





NIJJAR, Gurmail Singh Born April 28, 1934, in Jagpur, Punjab, India, passed away September 11, 2019, peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pritam of 71 years, and his daughters Bindy (Chinda), Jinder (Gurbi), Ravi (Raj) and Perminder (Rinku), two brothers, three sisters, several nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gurmail moved from India at the age of 24 with his wife and settled on Vancouver Island, in Lake Cowichan, BC, where he started a family. The family moved to Duncan, BC in 1979; from there he and Pritam moved to Central Saanich, BC, in 2010. The family would like to thank all the physicians and staff at the Peninsula Hospital. A big thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at the hospital and the BC Cancer Agency in Victoria. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00 pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Following the Service a prayer will be held at the Victoria Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Avenue, Victoria, BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close