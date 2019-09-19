NIJJAR, Gurmail Singh Born April 28, 1934, in Jagpur, Punjab, India, passed away September 11, 2019, peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pritam of 71 years, and his daughters Bindy (Chinda), Jinder (Gurbi), Ravi (Raj) and Perminder (Rinku), two brothers, three sisters, several nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gurmail moved from India at the age of 24 with his wife and settled on Vancouver Island, in Lake Cowichan, BC, where he started a family. The family moved to Duncan, BC in 1979; from there he and Pritam moved to Central Saanich, BC, in 2010. The family would like to thank all the physicians and staff at the Peninsula Hospital. A big thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at the hospital and the BC Cancer Agency in Victoria. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00 pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Following the Service a prayer will be held at the Victoria Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Avenue, Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019