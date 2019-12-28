Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus E. SJOBERG. View Sign Obituary

Our dear sweet Dad, Grampa passed away on November 2, 2019 due to Parkinson's at the age of 90. Gus was born in Stockholm, Sweden, the youngest of 5 children. At the age of 17 he became a printer until immigrating to Canada with his wife Mary and family in 1964. He continued working as a printer until retiring from the Times Colonist (TC) in 1994. Gus enjoyed spending time with family, dancing, gardening, bowling with the TC gang and the wonderful meals at The Renaissance Retirement Residence. He will be sadly missed by his family; Sue Hilton, Eva Soepboer, Bjorn Collnes, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



A private family reception to be held on January 4, 2020.

